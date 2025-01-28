Speaking about how the idea for the series came about, Coogan told Channel 4: "The story to me was a fascinating one, which was this political love story of sorts between a disillusioned Labour politician and Margaret Thatcher, who was quite a radical politician at the time.

"The two of them were outsiders, and that’s what attracted them to each other, above and beyond their political views."

Succession star Harriet Walter takes on the role of Thatcher, but it's a portrayal that the actress didn't necessarily identify or sympathise with.

Of confronting what Thatcher did in her time as prime minister of the UK, Walter said: "I don’t admire every step she took, her political philosophy or how she carried it out, I certainly don’t admire her legacy or what she did to the country, but I do admire a woman who walked into that scenario and said, 'I’m going to change things.'

"I just wish she had understood that she could’ve helped other women into that position."

But who else stars alongside Coogan and Walter? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Brian and Maggie on Channel 4.

Brian and Maggie cast: Who stars alongside Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter?

The cast list for Brian and Maggie is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you've seen the actors previously.

Steve Coogan as Brian Walden in Brian and Maggie. Channel 4

Who is Brian Walden? Walden started off as a Labour politician and MP before embarking on a career in journalism and broadcasting, going on to be known for his long-form political interviews. He became known for his in-depth interviews of politicians, especially Margaret Thatcher, with whom he developed an unlikely bond with over the years.

Where have I seen Steve Coogan before? Coogan is best known for playing the character of Alan Partridge, having appeared in the role in various TV shows, but started his career as a voice actor in Spitting Image. He is known for his roles in Philomena, Stan & Ollie and, more recently, in The Reckoning. He is set to star in The Sandman and Saipan.

Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher

Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher in Brian and Maggie. Channel 4

Who is Margaret Thatcher? A Conservative politician who went on to serve as prime minister from 1979 to 1990, becoming the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century. Her leadership style led to the nickname of 'The Iron Lady', while her ideologies and policies came to be known as Thatcherism.

Where have I seen Harriet Walter before? Walters is known for her appearances in various films and stage productions but in terms of TV, she has starred in Succession, Killing Eve, The Crown and Law & Order: UK. More recently, she has starred in Archie, Silo and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Paul Clayton as Bernard Ingham

Paul Clayton as Bernard Ingham in Brian and Maggie. Channel 4

Who is Bernard Ingham? A civil servant and journalist, Ingham was Thatcher's chief press secretary during her time as prime minister of the UK from 1979 to 1990.

Where have I seen Paul Clayton before? Clayton is known for his roles in Peep Show, Holby City, The Split and The Full Monty.

Ross Armstrong as John Wakefield

Ross Armstrong as John Wakefield. Channel 4

Who is John Wakefield? One of the producers at London Weekend Television's Weekend World show who works closely with Brian on his interviewing strategy.

Where have I seen Ross Armstrong before? Armstrong has starred in The Letter for the King, Chernobyl, Motherland, Will and Silo.

Tom Mothersdale as David Cox

Tom Mothersdale as David Cox in Brian and Maggie. Channel 4

Who is David Cox? The head honcho at Weekend World, David is initially trepidatious about Brian's shift from politics to helming their hit show, but is quickly won over by his interviewing style.

Where have I seen Tom Mothersdale before? Mothersdale has starred in Wolf Hall, Culprits, Bodies and Treadstone.

Emma Sidi as Sue Richardson and Karan Gill as Vinay Ahmed

Emma Sidi as Sue Richardson and Karan Gill as Vinay Ahmed in Brian and Maggie. Channel 4

Who are Sue Richardson and Vinay Ahmed? Sue and Vinay are part of the wider Weekend World team, helping come up with new interviewees and strategies for Brian.

Where have I seen Emma Sidi before? Aside from her work as a comedian and writer for radio, stage and screen, Sidi has starred in W1A, King Gary, Ghosts, Starstruck and Taskmaster season 18.

Where have I seen Karan Gill before? Gill is known for his roles in I May Destroy You, The Decameron, Screw, Ladhood and The Road Trip.

Ivan Kaye as Nigel Lawson

Ivan Kaye as Nigel Lawson in Brian and Maggie. Channel 4

Who is Nigel Lawson? Lawson served in Thatcher's Cabinet from 1981 to 1989 and was appointed chancellor of the exchequer in 1983, going on to resign in 1989 – which was the beginning of the end of Thatcher's time as prime minister.

Where have I seen Ivan Kaye before? Kaye is known for his roles in The Bill, The Borgias, Wedding Season, Vikings and Sister Boniface Mysteries.

Brian and Maggie premieres on Channel 4 on Wednesday 29th January at 9pm.

