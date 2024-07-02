The show's official X account confirmed the news in a post, which outlines who else will be joining them, including Douglas Booth (The Riot Club) and Indya Moore (Pose) as Cluracan and Wanda, respectively.

Odin is't the only Nordic deity who is joining this season, with Slow Horses star Freddie Fox playing the pantheon's infamous god of mischief, Loki, and Laurence O'Fuarain (The Witcher: Blood Origin) playing the thunder god Thor.

Ruairi O'Connor also joins the ever growing cast as Orpheus, Ann Skelly as Nuala and Jack Gleeson as Puck.

More like this

The announcement follows on from last month's casting announcement, which confirmed Esmé Creed-Miles (The Doll Factory), Adrian Lester (Renegade Nell) and Barry Sloane (Passenger) would complete the Endless family as Delirium, Destiny and The Prodigal.

Production of the series is currently underway, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Sandman season 2 will be released on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.