Sean Bean crime drama This City Is Ours release date confirmed by BBC
The drama comes from The Last Kingdom writer Stephen Butchard.
The Last Kingdom writer Stephen Butchard's new drama, This City Is Ours, has now got an official release date, and viewers don't have long to wait.
The crime drama, which stars the likes of Sean Bean, James Nelson-Joyce, Michael Kavanagh, Hannah Onslow, Jack McMullen and Julie Graham, will officially start airing at 9pm on Sunday 23rd March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Also starring Gavin & Stacey's Laura Aikman, Time's Kevin Harvey and Derry Girls' Saoirse-Monica Jackson, the eight-part crime drama is predominantly set in Liverpool, where filming took place. Additional filming for the series also took place in Spain.
The official synopsis for the drama says: "This City Is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, working for his friend and the gang leader Ronnie.
"When Ronnie begins to hint at retirement, Michael too begins to imagine another life. Because, for the first time in his life, Michael is in love. For the first time in his life, he sees beyond the day-to-day, he sees a future: something to win and something to lose – Diana.
"This City Is Ours is the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of Michael’s crime gang. For years, together with Ronnie, Michael has successfully been bringing cocaine into the City and beyond, directly from Columbia; but when a shipment goes missing, he knows their Kingdom is under attack.
"This City Is Ours explores what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie decides he wants to inherit their kingdom and that there is no longer a place for Michael at the table. Both Michael and Jamie have bold ideas to modernise the gang and they will battle for control of it. But Michael’s biggest battle will be to save the woman he loves and the child he has always wanted.
"This is a story about family, and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed. It’s a story about power: what we will do to secure and keep it."
This City Is Ours is coming to BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 23rd March.
