But according to Gavin & Stacey star Robert Wilfort, co-creator James Cordon thought that, in another universe, his character Smithy's happy ending could have looked very different indeed.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Wilford – who plays Stacey's brother Jason West – said: “I remember James saying, he thinks if Smithy and Sonia didn’t have any other family, it was just them, they’d probably be fine. But because there’s this whole other world…"

Sonia star Laura Aikman continued: "Yeah there’s this whole other world that she can’t assimilate into. She cannot do it."

Laura Aikman, Jason Wilfort and Melanie Walters of Gavin and Stacey at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025.

The arrival of Gavin & Stacey’s finale on Christmas Day marked a bittersweet moment for fans – while they did get to see their favourite TV family again after a five-year hiatus, it was for the final time.

In retrospective documentary Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, co-creators Corden and Ruth Jones recently revealed why the show had to come to an end, explaining that "we can never see" Smithy and Nessa's relationship on screen.

"Probably from the first Christmas special that we did, when Dave proposes and Smithy says, 'Don’t marry him', from that moment on it felt like they had to end together," Corden said of Smithy and Nessa.

"And that’s what he says in this last scene, 'I know it’s messy and not perfect, but that’s because we’re messy and not perfect'."

Jones added: "Once Smithy and Nessa got together, that really is the end. Because we can never see them actually living together."

Corden cut in to add, "Oh no, it would be awful", to which Jones responded: "Seeing Smithy put the bins out...".

Corden added: "No, it just won’t work."

Additional reporting by Louise Griffin.

All episodes of Gavin & Stacey, plus Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

