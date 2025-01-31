"The mystery remains," Wilfort said exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025.

"The secret is, none of us know, nobody knows. Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden] have never agreed on what it is, me and Rob Brydon don't know, we've always been in the dark and I think that's the way it is.

Wilfort went on to explain that if the show's creators had come up with a finished story of what really happened on the fishing trip, audiences may not have taken to it.

"So the mystery lives on," he added.

Laura Aikman, Jason Wilfort and Melanie Walters of Gavin and Stacey at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

Gavin & Stacey fans were given their first look at the infamous fishing trip as part of A Fond Farewell, a documentary that looked back on the creation of the comedy series.

At the end of the documentary, viewers watched on as they were treated to footage of the fishing trip, but what they didn't know is that it was actually filmed years ago and not specially for the documentary.

Wilfort told RadioTimes.com: "Well, we actually filmed that in the original series. We filmed that and it never got used. We filmed it for the end of series 3, so that's about 15 years ago?

"It never made it in the final episode, it was running too long. It was going to be a little more of a tease then... and yeah, so it's lovely for it to blow everyone's minds 15 years later."

Read more:

While excitement certainly brewed in households across the country as it seemed the truth was finally going to be revealed, the clip was cut short and the mystery continued.

At a Q&A for the finale episode last year, Wilfort explained that fans will never know what happened, saying: "I'd like to say now and forever: the joke has always been you don't find out what happens on the fishing trip!

"I'm sorry, everybody, but that has always been the joke, and it always will be because it's funny. It's funnier that way.

"And I was so pleased that we didn't reveal it, because we've never known what it is."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All episodes of Gavin & Stacey, plus Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.