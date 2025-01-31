Gavin & Stacey creators "never agreed" on what happened on the fishing trip
Sadly, fans will never know.
It's a question that has been on the lips of Gavin & Stacey fans since the very start: what happened on that fishing trip?!
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem the answer will ever be revealed, especially given the show's final episode aired on Christmas Day last year, and now one of the leading stars, Robert Wilfort, has revealed just why no one will find out.
"The mystery remains," Wilfort said exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025.
"The secret is, none of us know, nobody knows. Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden] have never agreed on what it is, me and Rob Brydon don't know, we've always been in the dark and I think that's the way it is.
Wilfort went on to explain that if the show's creators had come up with a finished story of what really happened on the fishing trip, audiences may not have taken to it.
"So the mystery lives on," he added.
Gavin & Stacey fans were given their first look at the infamous fishing trip as part of A Fond Farewell, a documentary that looked back on the creation of the comedy series.
At the end of the documentary, viewers watched on as they were treated to footage of the fishing trip, but what they didn't know is that it was actually filmed years ago and not specially for the documentary.
Wilfort told RadioTimes.com: "Well, we actually filmed that in the original series. We filmed that and it never got used. We filmed it for the end of series 3, so that's about 15 years ago?
"It never made it in the final episode, it was running too long. It was going to be a little more of a tease then... and yeah, so it's lovely for it to blow everyone's minds 15 years later."
Read more:
- Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters reveals first reaction to Dave Coaches romance
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl overtakes Gavin & Stacey finale with smash ratings
While excitement certainly brewed in households across the country as it seemed the truth was finally going to be revealed, the clip was cut short and the mystery continued.
At a Q&A for the finale episode last year, Wilfort explained that fans will never know what happened, saying: "I'd like to say now and forever: the joke has always been you don't find out what happens on the fishing trip!
"I'm sorry, everybody, but that has always been the joke, and it always will be because it's funny. It's funnier that way.
"And I was so pleased that we didn't reveal it, because we've never known what it is."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All episodes of Gavin & Stacey, plus Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.