It all began as the pair discussed who pays for what at the beginning of a relationship. Camilla suggested that bills should be split 50-50 at the beginning to avoid awkwardness, but Jonny said that a girl paying for him would make him feel “emasculated”.

It didn’t get any better from there.

He went on to argue that women in Britain had achieved equality, that they have more opportunities in work than men, and that feminists wanted their own version of inequality. Yikes. Check out the tiff below.

More like this

Sadly, there was no coming back from that. The following day, Camilla took Jonny to the “break-up bench”.

Love Island fans had become very excited about the prospect of their blossoming romance in its early stages:

Love Island 2017: meet the contestants

Olivia

Atwood

Chloe

Crowhurst

Montana

Brown

Jessica

Shears

Camilla

Thurlow

Amber

Davies

Gabrielle

Allen

Tyne-Lexy

Clarson

Marcel

Somerville

Kem

Cetinay

Sam

Gowland

Chris

Hughes

Dominic

Lever

Advertisement

Jonny

Mitchell