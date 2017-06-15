Bad news, Camilla and Jonny fans, the dream is over: the pair have called it quits on their short-lived Love Island romance after Jonny’s questionable comments about feminism.

Advertisement

The pair had shared an intimate moment on Tuesday night’s episode, kissing and cuddling in bed, but on Wednesday night the mood turned sour after a discussion about gender inequality became heated.

It all began as the pair discussed who pays for what at the beginning of a relationship. Camilla suggested that bills should be split 50-50 at the beginning to avoid awkwardness, but Jonny said that a girl paying for him would make him feel “emasculated”.

It didn’t get any better from there.

He went on to argue that women in Britain had achieved equality, that they have more opportunities in work than men, and that feminists wanted their own version of inequality. Yikes. Check out the tiff below.

More like this

Sadly, there was no coming back from that. The following day, Camilla took Jonny to the “break-up bench”.

Love Island fans had become very excited about the prospect of their blossoming romance in its early stages:

Love Island 2017: meet the contestants

139112.5636bc6f-65a8-47a2-a0a3-aa211ded2cad

Olivia
Atwood

139704.76aed03d-1f64-4ef3-9812-3692f4ba3337

Chloe
Crowhurst

139125.d0331280-983e-4fab-af42-8feb5b6093e8

Montana
Brown

139134.f0ccf4c7-1e85-415c-b63e-4439302bdb9d

Jessica
Shears

139143.a272851f-7d27-4e1d-9c2b-ab3ce0ef1473

Camilla
Thurlow

139397.e6a4c7db-e556-4be7-9c02-485471a19a05

Amber
Davies

140394.efa3a4aa-6cac-4e44-84d0-6ceb0a1b6b9b

Gabrielle
Allen

140395.44f59b1c-48b1-4cdd-8bcb-ccac5e321179

Tyne-Lexy
Clarson

139772.f6948191-1234-4b36-8eb0-c99fe717032b

Marcel
Somerville

139296.b8c554ba-7336-43a0-8f17-22b9987b7aae

Kem
Cetinay

139770.db8959a9-2911-4559-b408-6ddaaca770dd

Sam
Gowland

139916.36865b3f-2fd4-45c0-8fbc-bd8098d713de

Chris
Hughes

139305.75ca3f3f-b9e7-4b20-8b34-981c614fde9e

Dominic
Lever

139917.3c1ecc9b-a6ab-4b61-9804-f215a3670523
Advertisement

Jonny
Mitchell

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement