Love Island couple Camilla and Jonny break up over feminism row
The short-lived romance has come to an end after the Essex boy said feminism was "almost inequality". Oh boy...
Bad news, Camilla and Jonny fans, the dream is over: the pair have called it quits on their short-lived Love Island romance after Jonny’s questionable comments about feminism.
The pair had shared an intimate moment on Tuesday night’s episode, kissing and cuddling in bed, but on Wednesday night the mood turned sour after a discussion about gender inequality became heated.
It all began as the pair discussed who pays for what at the beginning of a relationship. Camilla suggested that bills should be split 50-50 at the beginning to avoid awkwardness, but Jonny said that a girl paying for him would make him feel “emasculated”.
It didn’t get any better from there.
He went on to argue that women in Britain had achieved equality, that they have more opportunities in work than men, and that feminists wanted their own version of inequality. Yikes. Check out the tiff below.
More like this
Sadly, there was no coming back from that. The following day, Camilla took Jonny to the “break-up bench”.
Love Island fans had become very excited about the prospect of their blossoming romance in its early stages:
Love Island 2017: meet the contestants
Camilla
Thurlow