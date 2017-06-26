Twitter: Jessica_Rose_UK



Instagram: jessica_rose_uk



Occupation: Glamour model

More like this

From: Devon

Has Jessica dated anyone famous before? "I've been chatted up by a few celebrities," she says. "Reality stars, mainly - they're the same ones that message everybody! They will DM me and all my girlfriends and they don't seem to realise that we all talk to each other. There's nothing more gross than a guy sending messages to all your friends saying the same thing. They're idiots!"

What she reckons the girls will make of her: "Other girls will definitely judge me at first and think I'm a stuck-up bitch but I'm actually quite a mum type, and I like to get involved in everything and nurture people.But I am quite open with my body and I'm proud of it so that does come across sometimes, like, 'Who does this girl think she is?’

"I'm not comfortable in clothes. I'm so much more comfortable in lingerie and bikinis. So I've packed some tiny outfits! I'm not going to be wearing a lot."

How she thinks boys would describe her: "Loud, tactile, friendly."

…and how she’d describe herself: "Definitely a few sandwiches short of a picnic."

She's looking for: "Someone serious. My perfect guy is someone who doesn't follow me on social media and doesn't know who I am!" Which might be tricky as Jessica has 330,000 followers on Instagram and 66,000 followers on Twitter. She'll have to sift through over 400k people if she wants to make sure any potential love interests aren't already following her!

"My dad brings flowers for my mum at least once a week and I think for me, that's what I want," she says "They've been together since my mum was 16. I'm so far behind them, I haven't even got a boyfriend yet! But that's definitely what I want.

"I was engaged, once upon a time and the proposal was really cute," she also revealed. "I had half dictated it, to be fair. It was all candles, a big bouquet of roses, on holiday. It was lovely and I said 'yes'."

Sadly her four-year relationship with her ex-fiancé didn't work out. "We thought we were going to be together forever," she said. "I really, really loved him, but we became best friends and it wasn't romantic any more and neither of us deserved a relationship that wasn't 100%."

Anything else I should know? Jessica says that she's "genuinely looking for love" on the show. "I'm not going on it for any other reason," she revealed. "My friends are married and settling down with kids. I've looked everywhere and can't find him!"

Maybe she should've tried Plenty of Fish rather than Love Island, eh?

Love Island 2017: meet the contestants

Olivia

Atwood

Chloe

Crowhurst

Montana

Brown

Jessica

Shears

Camilla

Thurlow

Amber

Davies

Gabrielle

Allen

Tyne-Lexy

Clarson

Marcel

Somerville

Kem

Cetinay

Sam

Gowland

Chris

Hughes

Dominic

Lever

Advertisement

Jonny

Mitchell