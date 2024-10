Here's everything else you need to know about Curtis...who was one of the villa's first bombshells.

Meet Curtis Pritchard...

Who is Curtis coupled up with on Love Island? Maura.

Age: 23

From: Shropshire

Job: Ballroom and Latin dancer/Dancing with the Stars Ireland professional dancer

Twitter: @CurtisPritchard

Instagram: @curtispritchard12 (Before being announced as an Islander, Curtis already had 44.2k followers)

In case you didn't notice from the family resemblance (and skipped the lovingly crafted intro above), Curtis is brother to Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard. But he's also a celebrity in his own right – at least in Ireland, where he's been a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars (their version of Strictly) since 2017.

In his two series on the show, he's been partnered with model Thalia Heffernan and businesswoman Norah Casey. However, Curtis hasn't had much success so far, having been eliminated in both years before week five.

Curtis hit the headlines in late 2018 when he and brother AJ were victims of an "unprovoked assault" in a nightclub over the festive period.

While AJ suffered bruising to his body, Curtis had to have an emergency operation after sustaining damage to his knee – forcing him to pull out of the Dancing with the Stars 2019 series that started in January.

“Curtis risked his own dancing career to save mine as he threw himself in front of the attackers so they couldn’t get to me,” AJ told The Sun newspaper after the nightclub incident. “He was thinking of both my dancing career with my legs and my TV career with my face.

“He tried to protect me and in doing so saved my life and my legs from danger."

What is Curtis's dating history?

Up until early 2019, Curtis had dated fellow Dancing with the Stars professional Emily Barker for two years.

"My ex-girlfriend was my dance partner. We danced with each other from when we were twelve until we were fourteen, we were the champions," he said.

"You spend a lot of time with each other when you’re dancing together. You’re always in a close proximity so it would be weird not to get feelings even if it’s just to be a best friend or if it’s to fall in love."

What is Curtis looking for in the villa?

Not a girl with bad hygiene – apparently, that's his biggest turnoff. As for his type on paper, Curtis doesn't have one.

"I’m sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don’t. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that," he says. "Love is blind."

He also wants a girl that "respects herself" - which led to many a raised eyebrow in the press room when he announced that little gem.

"Just somebody that looks after themselves and doesn’t go out drinking all the time, looking after themselves," he said breezily when quizzed what he meant. "a whole variety of things really. I don’t really need to go into too much detail into that."

But we won't be seeing Curtis engaging in any horizontal tango any time soon, with the dancer refusing to have sex on TV.

"I’d kiss somebody; if it’s any further than that I think it’s private business that should be done in your own time in private," he said primly. "It shouldn’t be publicized to the world, it’s making love and stuff like that."

Curtis says he hasn't been on too many dates and has never used a dating app. "All of this meeting people on social media and apps is fake. People portray their life how they want it to be and it isn’t how they truly are," he says, presumably forgetting he'll be entering the villa with a flock of Instagram influencers.

Just in case you're worried Curtis will be too darn interesting to watch, he also insists he will be completely loyal to any partner he has. "I have cheated before, but that isn’t why I split with that girlfriend. I will always be loyal from now on," he says.

What are Curtis's bad traits?

He doesn't have many, apparently. According to him, his number one flaw is ignoring texts. But while that might sound like a small thing in real life, it could prove quite problematic in the villa...

Instead, Curtis is much happier talking about his positive traits: "I’m great fun to be around, always thinking about other people and I’m always putting a smile on people’s faces."

What has Curtis been up to in the villa?

Curtis and Amy were the first couple to join the Do Bits Society in series five.

After the two were seen canoodling in bed, he told the lads that the two had gone further than they ever had before.

"There may have been some more than kissing," he said, with a massive grin on his face. "But we’re all gentlemen here so we’re not going to say whatever happened but I just thought I’d let you know things are progressing in my relationship."

However, Curtis' relationship with Amy took a dive in the villa's kissing competition when he scored Arabella a perfect 10/10. His mark to Amy? Seven. Ouch!

And while we're talking about kisses: Curtis also enjoyed a smooch with fellow islander Tommy. Yes, Tommy. While chatting about their friendship by the balcony, the pair declared their love for each other before their bromance spilled over into a full-blown kiss.

While the relationship between Curtis and Tommy is still going strong, things with Amy have crumbled since Casa Amor.

Amy has been keen to stay loyal to Curtis, even lovingly dropping her thong into his clothes so he could remember her while she was away at the other villa.

However, Curtis admitted to Tommy that he felt his head could be turned by newcomers Jourdan and Joanna.

"I’m a bit all over the place," he said. "There is nothing wrong with me and Amy in any way. Our relationship is great, everything is incredible, it’s fantastic. I like her, I like spending time with her, I can see it working in the long run on the outside, I really can.

"But I don’t know why, I’m really confused. These girls have come in and there’s two of them. Jourdan and Joanna. I don’t know mate, I feel a little bit weird. Maybe this is just going to be a massive test. Why am I even thinking about this situation?”

After chatting to Jourdan and admitting that he'd like to get to know her, Curtis was pulled aside by Michael, who asked the ballroom dancer whether he felt there was something missing in his and Amy's relationship.

“Maybe there is but I don’t know what," Curtis said. "Why has my head been turned? There must be something missing. I’m in such a predicament right now.”

After a candid conversation with Jourdan, in which he told her that he was keen to couple up with her and she rebuffed his advances, he opted to stick with Amy at the re-coupling. But the two had a big conversation ahead of them, with all of his dirty laundry now out in the open.

Amy was understandably upset when Curtis admitted: “I said I would recouple with her and she said no basically.”

And a chat the following evening seemed to bring about the end of their four-week-long relationship, with Curtis telling her that he couldn't promise that he wouldn't "do it again".

But could Curtis find another partner in the villa? Yes, if Maura had anything to say about it. The Irish model took Curtis aside to confess her feelings for him.

Although Curtis admitted he had DMed Maura on the outside world, he didn't definitely state their relationship could progress beyond friends.

Unsurprisingly, Curtis and Amy were in the bottom three couples after the public vote, but they avoided a dumping (Danny and Jourdan were the least popular couple, so left the villa).

Amy has since quit the show – leaving Curtis free to crack on with Maura. And they haven't wasted any time at all, with the pair sharing a smooch during the raunchy heart rate task.

However, new girl Francesca was also interested in Curtis, and during a girls-pick-boys recoupling she chose the ballroom dancer — leaving Maura crushed.

But despite the shocking recoupling, things continued to heat up between Maura and Curtis, with Curtis choosing to give Maura a back rub (in full view of Francesca, no less) and kissing her passionately during the "snog, marry, pie" challenge.

In order to "spare everyone's feelings", the ever noble Curtis decided to start sleeping on the daybed in the garden – but he confided in both Belle and Ovie that he needed to make a decision, and fast.

"I’m trying to please everybody and you can’t do that because it’ll hurt one person," he said.

Eventually, he decided to pursue Maura, with the pair sharing a kiss on the balcony.

And while it appeared they had taken their relationship, shall we say, to the next level on the daybeds (with Curtis doing the most unsexy thing ever by leaving his socks on) a source from ITV confirmed that they didn't go the whole way... on this occasion.

With clear chemistry between the pair, at the next girls-pick recoupling Maura (surprise surprise!) coupled up with Curtis, and they've been going strong ever since — even going on a fruity date.

They both then pretended not to care when they discovered in a challenge that The Sun had sarcastically referred to Curtis as "manly".

The pair may have now gone all the way following a steamy night in the Hideaway together.

When quizzed by RadioTimes.com on whether the pair did have a sex, a spokesperson for ITV said that Curtis has responded "a gentleman never tells".

However, Curtis' (terrible) advice to Jordan about cracking on with India — without talking to Anna first — caused a massive rift between him and Maura, after he failed to give her a straight answer when asked if he would do the same to her if the roles were reversed.

The pair appeared to make up during the Baby Challenge, but after Anna expressed doubts to Maura about whether Curtis is truly "genuine," they had another tiff when he seemingly pied her off in the bedroom.

He then offered to make her a coffee in the morning, to which she snapped back: "I don't want a coffee, I want an orgasm."

But things soon got steamy between the pair during their romantic candle-lit dinner and dance for their final date.

"I’m just so excited. Maura makes me smile. She makes me happy and she makes me laugh. I could just look at her all day because she is absolutely beautiful,” Curtis said.

The pair even met each other's parents — although let's just say that Maura's mum hasn't quite made up her mind yet on Curtis...

The couples were asked in their pairs to vote for the least compatible couples — and only Tommy and Molly-Mae, and Amber and Greg, received no votes, putting them through to the final. However, the public opted to save Maura and Curtis.

After the romantic declarations of love in the final, Maura and Curtis placed fourth.

"Thank you for making my time in the villa so special," he told her. "And it's been more fun than it has ever been before."

