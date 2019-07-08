Amy and professional dancer Curtis had previously been one of the villa's solid pairings, ever since they coupled up on day one.

But the introduction of six new female islanders to the boys' villa saw Curtis' head turn and he decided to pursue newcomer Jourdan (who ultimately shrugged off his advances in favour of Danny).

When Amy re-entered the main villa, she was relieved to find Curtis still single – but her joy was short-lived and, rather than reciprocate her declaration of love, Curtis decided to end their romance.

It wasn't long before fellow Islander Maura had confessed her feelings for him, and the first look for the episode airing on Monday 8th July shows Maura reveal to Amy that she had made her interest known.

Amy becomes the fifth islander to leave the villa in 24 hours, after the double dumping that takes place during the episode airing Monday 8th July.

ITV have yet to comment, and it is not yet known how and when Amy's exit will be shown to viewers on screen.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2