Love Island's creative director Mike Spencer-Hayter took RadioTimes.com and other press on a tour of the lavish villa, and dropped some teasers about what's to come - and these Islanders are in for a wild ride!

In the launch episode alone, the Islanders will couple up in a "completely different" way, with the public no longer getting the chance to choose, but Spencer-Hayter was sure not to reveal too much.

He continued: "There will be things happening for the first couple of days we've not done before, and certainly in week one. During that week, there's something incredibly big we've never done before. Hopefully we can do it and pull it off."

As pointed out by RadioTimes.com, the twists sound experimental, which Spencer-Hayter agreed with.

"We have to keep it exciting," he explained. "We have the best team. They are so, so good. But we need to really think through everything and not tear up the rule book, but tear up the rule book a bit.

"But do you remember when we used to do that same colours and it'd be blue, pink, writing on all the walls? All of the writing on walls is gone. We've still got neons and stuff. It still feels like Love Island, but hopefully a premium version, and that's what we hope to deliver."

But what does this all mean?! Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out, with the creative director additionally promising the bombshell of all bombshells.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I do think it is amazing some of the real people that we've got and the bombshells are really fun. There are some really good bombshells. Bombshells are crucial."

Consider us counting the days until Love Island begins again!

Love Island season 12 will begin airing on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 9th June at 9pm.

