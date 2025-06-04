The news comes after The Sun reported he had been questioned by police in connection to an incident involving a machete attack in Stafford.

"I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident," Ashman, 23, said in a statement to RadioTimes.com.

He added: "I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation."

Love Island.

Though he was questioned, he was never charged.

ITV also released a statement in the wake of Ashman's exit, citing "personal reasons" as the deciding factor behind his exit.

"For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned," the channel said.

That means he won't be joining the likes of author Sophie Lee, personal trainer Dejon Noel-Williams and gardener Tommy Bradley.

ITV has yet to announce a potential replacement.

