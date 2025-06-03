Who is Kyle Ashman? Meet Love Island 2025 contestant and water operative
Kyle's ready to dive in to the Love Island villa.
The latest season of Love Island is set to kick off next week and will see a brand new cast of 12 singles enter the Mallorcan villa in the hopes of finding love.
This season also celebrates a major milestone, as it has been 10 years since the reality dating show first debuted, so fans can expect even bigger twists, turns, and of course, drama.
In anticipation of the first episode, which will air at 9pm on Monday 9th June on ITV2 and ITVX, read on to get to know one of this year's cast members – Kyle Ashman.
Kyle Ashman - key facts
Age: 23
Job: Water operative
From: Stafford
Instagram: @kyleaashman
Who is Kyle Ashman?
Kyle is a 23-year-old water operative from Stafford. Unlike the majority of contestants who enter the villa, Kyle does't have much of online presence, and because of this, not much is known about him.
Kyle has described his flirting style as back to basics. He said: "I just go with it, find something to compliment a girl on and go from there."
How old is Kyle Ashman?
Kyle is 23 years old.
Is Kyle on Instagram?
Yes! You can follow Kyle on Instagram @kyleaashman, but it appears to be a brand new account as he doesn't currently have any posts.
Alongside the rest of this year's cast, the bio reads "I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa! ❤️🏝️"
What does Kyle look for in a partner?
Kyle is really not fussy when it comes to finding a partner, and is simply looking for "someone that’s fun, confident and just themselves".
