So, read on to get to know one of this year's cast members – Tommy Bradley.

Tommy Bradley - key facts

Age: 22

Job: Landscape gardener

From: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @_tommybradley_

Who is Tommy Bradley?

Tommy Bradley is a landscape gardener from Hertfordshire.

Tommy has undergone a "body transformation" in the past year in preparation for entering the villa and regularly posts his work outs to his Instagram.

Tommy doesn't think of himself as vain but does admit to being guilty of "spending hours on [his] hair".

How old is Tommy Bradley?

Tommy is 22 years old.

Is Tommy on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Tommy on Instagram @_tommybradley_, where he posts photos hanging out with his mates.

What does Tommy look for in a partner?

Tommy doesn't have a preference in terms of looks but knows exactly what he wants in a partner personality wise: "A girl who is very ambitious, with a big personality, caring, but also someone that doesn’t take themselves too seriously.

"I don’t know if that’s asking for too much, but I want a bit of everything. I haven’t got a specific type in terms of looks, though."

Read more on Love Island 2025 contestants:

Love Island seasons 1-11 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.