Who is Tommy Bradley? Meet Love Island 2025 contestant and landscape gardener
Will Tommy be able to find love in the villa?
Love Island is back once again with a brand new cast of young single people hoping to find love in the villa, and this year the show is celebrating its 10th anniversary – so it will hopefully be better than ever.
Season 12 of the show is set to start next week, Monday 9th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX and with the first episode only a matter of days away, ITV has finally confirmed this year's cast and of course, they're all gorgeous.
So, read on to get to know one of this year's cast members – Tommy Bradley.
Tommy Bradley - key facts
Age: 22
Job: Landscape gardener
From: Hertfordshire
Instagram: @_tommybradley_
Who is Tommy Bradley?
Tommy Bradley is a landscape gardener from Hertfordshire.
Tommy has undergone a "body transformation" in the past year in preparation for entering the villa and regularly posts his work outs to his Instagram.
Tommy doesn't think of himself as vain but does admit to being guilty of "spending hours on [his] hair".
How old is Tommy Bradley?
Tommy is 22 years old.
Is Tommy on Instagram?
Yes! You can follow Tommy on Instagram @_tommybradley_, where he posts photos hanging out with his mates.
What does Tommy look for in a partner?
Tommy doesn't have a preference in terms of looks but knows exactly what he wants in a partner personality wise: "A girl who is very ambitious, with a big personality, caring, but also someone that doesn’t take themselves too seriously.
"I don’t know if that’s asking for too much, but I want a bit of everything. I haven’t got a specific type in terms of looks, though."
