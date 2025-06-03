Season 12 of the show, hosted by the beloved Maya Jama, is set to start next week, Monday 9th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

So, for now, enjoy getting to know this year's contestants ahead of the first episode - starting with Sophie Lee.

Sophie Lee - key facts

Age: 29

Job: Motivational speaker and author

From: Manchester

Instagram: @sophirelee

Who is Sophie Lee?

Sophie Lee is a 29-year-old motivational speaker and author from Manchester. Sophie used to work as fire breather before suffering an accident on stage after an air conditioning unit blew the flames back in her face and left her with severe burns.

Since then, Sophie has written a book about her experience and has worked with The Katie Piper Foundation to raise awareness for fellow burn survivors.

Sophie is a girls' girl through and through, describing herself as the "CEO of empowerment". She said: "I want women to feel beautiful and validated in themselves and feel their best self."

How old is Sophie Lee?

Sophie is 29 years old, making her among the eldest in this year's show.

Is Sophie on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Sophie on Instagram @sophirelee, where she already has a following of just over 90,000 at the time of reporting.

What does Sophie look for in a partner?

Sophie is hoping to find someone completely different from the men she usually goes for outside of villa, describing her type as: "Someone who is fun, spontaneous, who has a lot of jokes and who is attentive.

"At the moment, I’m only finding ones draped in red flags and ‘do not cross’ signs."

Love Island seasons 1-11 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.