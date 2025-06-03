There's no need to book a holiday as your summer is now fully booked up watching a dozen singles flirt under the Spanish sun.

One of the hopefuls trying to find love in the Love Island 2025 villa is Surrey boy Harry Cooksley. Read on for everything you need to know about him ahead of the first episode.

Harry Cooksley - key facts

Age: 30

Job: Gold trader, semi-professional footballer and model

From: Guildford

Instagram: @harrycooksley8

Who is Harry Cooksley?

Harry Cooksley is a 30-year-old gold trader, semi-professional footballer and model from Guildford, making him a real jack of all trades.

Harry currently plays midfielder for Farnham Town, where he's earned himself the nickname 'The Surrey Zidane'.

Harry's claim to fame is that he's the body double for Declan Rice: "So, when he does a shoot, any body close-ups will actually be me. You’ll never see my face, but you’ll see my shoulder or chest, that kind of thing."

How old is Harry Cooksley?

Harry is 30 years old, making him the oldest contestant in the villa this year.

Is Harry on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Harry on Instagram @harrycooksley8, where he already has over 10,000 followers and posts lots of topless photos, alongside pitch shots of him playing football and even a photo side by side with Declan Rice.

What does Harry look for in a partner?

Harry is looking for a girl-next-door type in the Mallorcan villa. "A girl that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don’t think I’d go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl," he described.

Read more on Love Island 2025 contestants:

Love Island seasons 1-11 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.