Who is Yasmin Pettet? Meet Love Island 2025 contestant and banking executive
Yasmin will be entering the villa alongside two other bombshells.
Tonight's (Friday 13th June) episode of Love Island is set to be a big one, as three new bombshells make a surprise entrance during boys' night.
What the boys don't know is that, for the first time ever in the show's history, their antics are all being live streamed to the girls via a big screen.
The girls will be left reeling as the new bombshells enter, with Malisha, Emily and Yasmin immediately making their mark on the show. But what do we know about Yasmin ahead of the episode?
Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island contestant Yasmin Pettet.
Yasmin Pettet - key facts
Age: 24
Job: Commercial banking executive
From: London
Yasmin is a 24-year-old commercial banking executive from London.
She is set to enter the villa as a bombshell, alongside two others - Emily and Malisha.
The trio will be seen gatecrashing boys' night, leaving the rest of the girls in the villa reeling.
She's said before arriving on the show that she will likely be found in the gym doing Pilates in the mornings, and that if she were the CEO of anything it would be "flirting".
"I’d definitely say it’s all in the eyes," she added.
In terms of unusual skills, Yasmin has said she can make a "really realistic cat sound" - will it get the boys purring?
How old is Yasmin?
Yasmin is 24 years old.
Is Yasmin on Instagram?
No, Yasmin does not currently appear to be on Instagram.
What does Yasmin look for in a partner?
Yasmin has said that she is searching for a guy who is "fit, has a nice body and who is funny with a bit of banter".
However, they better not be in any way stingy, as that is her biggest ick.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.