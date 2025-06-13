The girls will be left reeling as the new bombshells enter, with Malisha, Emily and Yasmin immediately making their mark on the show. But what do we know about Yasmin ahead of the episode?

Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island contestant Yasmin Pettet.

Yasmin Pettet - key facts

Age: 24

Job: Commercial banking executive

From: London

Yasmin is a 24-year-old commercial banking executive from London.

She is set to enter the villa as a bombshell, alongside two others - Emily and Malisha.

The trio will be seen gatecrashing boys' night, leaving the rest of the girls in the villa reeling.

She's said before arriving on the show that she will likely be found in the gym doing Pilates in the mornings, and that if she were the CEO of anything it would be "flirting".

"I’d definitely say it’s all in the eyes," she added.

In terms of unusual skills, Yasmin has said she can make a "really realistic cat sound" - will it get the boys purring?

How old is Yasmin?

Yasmin is 24 years old.

Is Yasmin on Instagram?

No, Yasmin does not currently appear to be on Instagram.

What does Yasmin look for in a partner?

Yasmin has said that she is searching for a guy who is "fit, has a nice body and who is funny with a bit of banter".

However, they better not be in any way stingy, as that is her biggest ick.

