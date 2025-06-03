Who is Shakira Khan? Meet Love Island 2025 contestant and marketer
Shakira is entering the Love Island villa in hopes of finding a husband.
Summer may have supposedly started on 21st June but everyone knows that summer doesn't really start until Love Island is back on our screens.
So, crack out your bikinis, as Love Island season 12 is set to start next week. And what's more, it's the 10th anniversary of the show's debut, so it's bound to be bigger and better than ever. We can't wait for the drama.
Joining this year's cast of 12 singles hoping to find love under the Spanish sun is Shakira Khan. Read on for everything you need to know about her ahead of the first episode of Love Island 2025.
Shakira Khan - key facts
Age: 22
Job: Marketing
From: Burnley
Instagram: @shakirakhan16
Who is Shakira Khan?
Shakira is a 22-year-old working in marketing from Burnley.
Shakira will fit right in in the Love Island 2025 villa as she's no stranger to spending time in the sun. Her Instagram is full of photos of her luxurious holidays to Dubai, Turkey, Haiti and Mexico.
Despite entering the villa, Shakira has described her love life on the outside as "booming", but with one major problem: "they’re all frogs".
She said: "It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one’. I’m looking for the ring."
How old is Shakira Khan?
Shakira is 22 years old, making her the youngest contestant in the villa this year alongside Tommy Bradley.
Is Shakira on Instagram?
Yes! You can follow Shakira on Instagram @shakirakhan16, where she has just shy of 9,000 followers.
What does Shakira look for in a partner?
Shakira may be searching for a husband but she's not asking for much; she just wants "someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny".
