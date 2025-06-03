We've been fed cast members one by one, and next up is the impeccably tanned Megan Moore from Southampton.

Read on for everything you need to know about Megan Moore and what she's looking for in a man in the Love Island 2025 villa.

Megan Moore - key facts

Age: 25

Job: Payroll specialist

From: Southampton

Who is Megan Moore?

Megan Moore, who goes by Meg, is a 25-year-old payroll specialist from Southampton.

Meg does a lot of travelling, with her Instagram boasting trips to Morocco, Croatia, the Netherlands and France. Meg has even been to Spain once already this year, where she topped up her tan ahead of her entrance to the Mallorcan villa.

Meg's love life, however, isn't as fruitful as her social one, and she even went as far to call it "bankrupt".

However, she is hopeful she will find love on the show. Using a business analogy, she said: "We’re going to make sales and get on that corporate ladder and be booming. Profits, profits, profits!"

How old is Megan Moore?

Meg is 25 years old.

Is Megan on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Meg on Instagram @megann.mooree, where she has a small following - but that is likely to change as soon as the show kicks off.

What does Megan look for in a partner?

Meg knows exactly what she wants in a man: "I’d like to meet someone who is tall, with a nice tan, nice eyes and a nice smile. He needs to have a good fashion sense and a really good, funny personality that I can get on with."

