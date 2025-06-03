Self-proclaimed flirt Alima will be entering the villa this year in the hopes of finding her very own Prince Charming, but before she does, read on for everything you need to know about her.

Alima Gagigo - key facts

Age: 23

Job: Wealth management client services executive

From: Glasgow

Instagram: @alimsssx

Who is Alima Gagigo?

Alima is a 23-year-old wealth management client services executive from Glasgow. The Scottish single has brains as well as beauty, having graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with a degree in International Business.

Alima describes herself as a "good flirt" and has a go-to tactic when trying to pick up a guy.

"I always ask guys on a night out to guess which country I’m originally from. If they get it right, they can get my number. But they never guess correctly, so it works really well if you don’t want to give a guy your number.

"I’m originally from Guinea-Bissau. If they’re close and I really fancy them, I’ll give them my number anyway," she said.

How old is Alima Gagigo?

Alima is 23 years old.

Is Alima on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Alima on Instagram @alimsssx.

What does Alima look for in a partner?

In the villa, Alima is hoping to find a romance straight out of a fairy tale - describing her type as: "A tall man with a handsome face. You know when you just look at a guy and they have that Disney prince look to them? That’s it."

