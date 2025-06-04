Now, ITV has announced she will be back, albeit in a different role.

Willoughby will be joining the celebrity panel this time around, which is set to be switched up with each new episode.

You Bet!. ITV

Other confirmed names include Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Alex Brooker, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, Alison Hammond, Babatunde Aléshé, Josie Gibson, Danny Jones, Eddie Kadi, Judi Love, Oti Mabuse, Nick Mohammed, AJ Odudu, Will Best, Greg Rutherford, Adam and Ryan Thomas, Johnny Vegas and Josh Widdicombe.

The new season is also leaving the studio behind, and heading out on the road.

Host Mulhern said: "I’m absolutely thrilled that You Bet! is back - and this time we’re hitting the road! Each week I’ll be joined by a top celeb panel, as our challengers take on some brilliantly bonkers and amazing challenges.

"With the title of You Bet Champion on the line, it’s going to be unbelievable from the start."

James Fox and Dom Waugh, joint MDs of Rollercoaster Television, added: "After the success of the two special episodes last year, we’re delighted to be bringing You Bet! back once again for a full series.

"If you bet that we'd be heading out and about across the country, having even more fun with our celebrity panel, and delivering even bigger and more spectacular challenges – then you’d be 100 per cent right!"

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment & daytime commissioning, ITV, said: "We are so excited to announce that You Bet! is getting out of the studio and onto the road.

"Free from the constraints of being inside, the show can bring viewers even more extreme and exciting big-scale challenges than ever before."

You Bet! is available to watch on ITVX.

