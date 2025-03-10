It has now been reported that Mulhern will instead present the show solo, with Willoughby unable to commit to the filming dates.

A spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com: "Unfortunately, Holly couldn't commit to the dates to host the new series of You Bet!, but will hopefully appear as a guest panellist on one of the shows in the new series."

You Bet!. ITV

Following its rebooted release during the festive period last year, You Bet! became ITV's biggest entertainment launch for younger views in over two years.

ITV confirmed that the series consolidated to 3.2 million viewers, rising to 4.1 million including repeats.

In turn, it became ITV's biggest entertainment launch for 16-34s since The 1% Club launched in April 2022.

Earlier this year, ITV announced that applications were open for season 2, with casting taking place up until June 2025.

ITV said of the new season: "Are you so skilled at your job you could turn it into a crazy You Bet! challenge? Could your incredible speed, strength, memory, or even your sense of smell, taste or hearing help you triumph?

"No matter how wild or impossible it seems, we want to hear all about the impressive skill you have to offer. So, if you think you can turn it into a You Bet! challenge, apply now!"

You Bet! is available to watch on ITVX.

