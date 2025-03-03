The new season will once again see Fry challenging contestants to showcase their general knowledge, while always phrasing their responses in the form of a question.

Fry said of the show's return: "Thrilled to be back at the Jeopardy! lectern for another series.

"Aside from the sheer entertainment value of the format, it’s especially wonderful to see contestants from all over the country revealing such wonderful, varied knowledge and quick wits."

Stephen Fry in Jeopardy! Whisper North/ITV

He continued: "Thanks to ITV and to our audience. Here’s hoping the second series finds new devotees and unearths more astonishing contestants."

News of Jeopardy!'s return comes as ITV celebrates the success of its daytime game show formats, including The Chase, Tipping Point, Lingo and Deal or No Deal.

The broadcaster has also commissioned a brand new format to join the line-up, Time is Money, which will be hosted by Sara Davies.

That new show will see contestants starting the show with their prize money already on the line, and racing against the clock to keep it. As they get questions wrong, they lose money from their prize, and in the end the final player remaining takes home everything they’ve managed to save.

Meanwhile, Fry has long been rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming celebrity edition of The Traitors, which is expected to film and air this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Jeopardy! season 2 will start on Monday 17th March on ITV1 and ITVX.

