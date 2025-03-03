Jeopardy! UK finally confirms return date for season 2, hosted by Stephen Fry
The game show is returning for 25 new hour-long episodes.
ITV has announced the return date for the second season of Jeopardy!, the game show reboot hosted by Stephen Fry.
Following a successful first season in 2024, the broadcaster commissioned 25 new hour-long episodes, with the new run set to start airing from Monday 17th March on ITV1 and ITVX.
The new season will once again see Fry challenging contestants to showcase their general knowledge, while always phrasing their responses in the form of a question.
Fry said of the show's return: "Thrilled to be back at the Jeopardy! lectern for another series.
"Aside from the sheer entertainment value of the format, it’s especially wonderful to see contestants from all over the country revealing such wonderful, varied knowledge and quick wits."
He continued: "Thanks to ITV and to our audience. Here’s hoping the second series finds new devotees and unearths more astonishing contestants."
News of Jeopardy!'s return comes as ITV celebrates the success of its daytime game show formats, including The Chase, Tipping Point, Lingo and Deal or No Deal.
The broadcaster has also commissioned a brand new format to join the line-up, Time is Money, which will be hosted by Sara Davies.
That new show will see contestants starting the show with their prize money already on the line, and racing against the clock to keep it. As they get questions wrong, they lose money from their prize, and in the end the final player remaining takes home everything they’ve managed to save.
Meanwhile, Fry has long been rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming celebrity edition of The Traitors, which is expected to film and air this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Jeopardy! season 2 will start on Monday 17th March on ITV1 and ITVX.
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.