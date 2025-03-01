Now, Bishop has opened up on why that is, telling the Daily Star that he felt his show wasn't necessary in an already crowded genre, dominated by a couple of particularly popular, long-running favourites.

He explained: "I'm not going to do another series of my chat show. It was great to do, but I found that I was competing in a space that was congested. Graham Norton is brilliant at it and Jonathan Ross is brilliant at it. We don't really need another chat show."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The former Doctor Who star went on to say that he had felt quite restricted by the rigid timings that a broadcast chat show must follow, with interviews sometimes over in a matter of minutes before he'd had a chance to scratch the surface of a topic.

In contrast, the comedian's podcast work – including John Bishop: In Conversation With..., Three Little Words and, most recently, The Bishop Exchange – has allowed for deeper, extended chats with a wide array of guests.

Bishop continued: "A chat show doesn't allow you to do the depth of interviews that I would have liked to have done. With television, you've got to fit into schedules. But with the podcast, I can do it whenever I want to do it."

The Bishop Exchange launched in January of this year, bringing John together with friend and colleague Des Bishop, who chat about all manner of things from their opposite sides of the pond.

In addition to the new endeavour, Bishop told the tabloid that he'd be focusing on putting together a new stand-up tour this year, telling fans that "that's what I love doing and that's where I put my time".

The John Bishop Show is available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.