Rather than winning money for getting questions right, they lose funds from their prize for any they get wrong, with the final player remaining taking home everything they’ve managed to save.

Sara Davies said in a statement: "I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting Time Is Money. This show is unlike anything you’ve seen before – it’s full-on, it’s exhilarating, and the pressure is real."

Sara Davies. BBC/Simon Pantling

She continued: "It’s going to be a rollercoaster of excitement and tension, and I can’t wait to see who’ll keep their cool under pressure.

"Get ready for a make or break adventure, because time really is money!"

News of Time is Money's commission comes as ITV has announced that ITV1's daytime share of viewing is more than double that of Channel 4 and Channel 5 combined, and is 10 points ahead of Netflix.

It has highlighted successes including The Chase, Deal or No Deal, Lingo and Tipping Point.

Read more:

Katie Rawcliffe, director of Entertainment & Daytime at ITV, said: "It’s been fantastic to see our afternoon game shows continue to thrive this year with The Chase, Deal or No Deal, Lingo and Tipping Point all delivering strong ratings and growing audiences.

"These shows have become a staple for daytime TV and we’re thrilled to add Time Is Money to the mix. With its unique blend of fast-paced quiz action and high-stakes drama, Time Is Money will perfectly complement our existing lineup, as will Sara Davies as host."

Davies joined the panel on Dragons' Den for its 17th series in 2019, replacing Jenny Campbell. She has been on the show ever since.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Time is Money will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.