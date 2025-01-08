However you may see it, The Apprentice is similar and equally different to Dragons' Den, as it also offers an entrepreneur the chance to work alongside an investor in Lord Alan Sugar as he invests in their company, albeit in a much different matter.

When posed the question by RadioTimes.com about the similarities between the two successful programmes, Dragon Touker Suleyman said that one show is "more real" than the other.

Baroness Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar, Tim Campbell MBE. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin

"I think Dragons' Den is real," he explained to RadioTimes.com and other press. "We are really changing people's lives, and I think, with all due respect to Lord Sugar and The Apprentice, it's a reality show."

He continued: "This is about business, this is about us parting with our own money. I can assure you, we don't get as paid as well as Lord Sugar, who could afford to pay the £250,000. It's our own hard-earned cash that we use in this show to change people's lives."

Deborah Meaden, who joined the show in 2006, added: "I always say about Dragons' [Den], [it's] as close as you're going to get to the business world out there, as you're ever going to get on television."

While both series centre around the business world, newest Dragon Steven Bartlett explained that both shows have different purposes.

"I would watch them both for different reasons," he said.

Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies. BBC

The new season kicks off on Thursday 9th January, with Joe Wicks joining the show as a guest Dragon, but admittedly he had never thought about being part of the show until he was approached.

"I don't usually do TV, I don't do reality shows [and] I don't feel that confident on TV," he said in an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press.

"But I thought, 'I'm going to try and go along and just do it for the experience.' I went to the screen test and it went really well."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dragons' Den season 22 begins on Thursday 9th January. Previous seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.