She wrote: "Little update from me... As this last run of Dragons’ comes to an end I have to say I’ve loved every minute of this series so far and I’m so proud of the businesses I’ve invested in this year!

"As a lot of you will know, I’ve taken up my position again as CEO of Crafter’s Companion and my business is my big priority this year. And when I commit to a business, I really commit, which is why I find Dragons’ Den such a rewarding role.

"As well as filming an incredible show, being a Dragon requires so much dedication and time behind the scenes as you join the life of each business you invest in."

She continued: "It means seeing through your investment and committing to your part in that organisation. It’s so much more than a TV show. That’s why I’ve taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business, which was my first baby! So I won’t be filming with the team this year for the next series.

"Sending so much love to my fellow Dragons and the amazing team behind it all. In the meantime, you can still catch me in the second half of this series of Dragons’ Den later in the year – it will not disappoint!"

Davies joined the show back in 2019, being the show's youngest female Dragon at the time at the age of 35, and has since gone on to become quite the TV personality, having competed in Strictly Come Dancing and getting set to helm new shows Making It and Time Is Money.

On the announcement of Davies's departure from Dragons' Den and in a statement to RadioTimes.com, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning, commented: "Sara has been an exceptional Dragon, investing in numerous entrepreneurs over her years in the Den.

"We wish her all the best and hope to have her back in future series."

As Davies states, fans don't have to bid farewell to her on our screens just yet, as she'll be continuing to appear in the latter half of the season, which is currently airing.

As of now, no news on Davies's replacement has been announced, but the most recent seasons of the show has seen guest Dragons feature, including Joe Wicks, Trinny Woodall and Emma Grede.

Dragons' Den season 22 continues every Thursday at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Previous seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

