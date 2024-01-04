Here's everything we know about Emma Grede.

Who is Emma Grede?

Emma Grede. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

Age: 41

Job: Businesswoman

Instagram: @emmagrede

Businesswoman to the stars, Grede is perhaps best known for her collaborations with the Kardashian/Jenner family. She is the founding partner of Skims, Good American and Safely, along with Kim, Khloé and Kris respectively.

Like the Kardashians, Emma also has her fair share of TV experience, as she was the first Black woman to appear as a Shark on Dragon's Den spin-off series Shark Tank.

She's also the chairwoman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge, a campaign that encourages retailers to allot at least 15 per cent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

As one of Forbes' America’s Richest Self-Made Women Under 40, Grede has plenty of expertise to impart on aspiring entreprenurs.

But which pitches will prompt her to invest? There's only one way to find out.

Dragons' Den starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Thursday 4th January.

