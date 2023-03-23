At the end of the episode, Marnie Swindells was revealed to be Lord Alan Sugar's latest business partner, bagging herself a whopping £250,000 investment.

After 12 weeks of intense challenges, interesting logos and pitches, The Apprentice came to an end for season 17 with this year's winner revealed.

Following her exit, Marnie, who hopes to open another boxing gym with the help of Sugar, spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her time on the show, winning the competition and her best moments, including one that didn't make it to the main series.

During week 6, The Apprentice 2023 candidates hosted corporate away days for clients in Dubai. Marnie's team put on a yacht day for employees at Huda Beauty, and she says there was a little hiccup that didn't make it onto the show.

The Apprentice 2023 winner Marnie Swindells and Lord Sugar. BBC

"There was a moment on the yacht. It made the You're Fired cut, but it didn't make the actual Apprentice episode," she revealed. "It was where the guests didn't like the look of the oysters. They were confused where they came from and whether they were fresh.

"So to try and encourage confidence, I said, 'I'll try one 'and I grabbed the oyster. I necked it, it was my first oyster and if you've ever had oysters, you know that they're a very acquired taste."

Swindells continued: "So I necked it back and it sort of came back a little bit and there was a whole scene. Victoria was crying with laughter, the guests were and it was just so funny. I actually think that might be how we managed to win that one in the end because we did give them a good laugh. We definitely didn't give them a good experience, but they did have a laugh.

"Then having to go into the boardroom and explain to Lord sugar what happened and tell him how the oyster was trying to make its way back to sea, it was funny. I didn't ever think I'd be having that conversation with Lord sugar, that I will say."

You can watch Marnie's thoughts on her Apprentice win below. Keep watching at the end of each video for more from the entrepreneur.

While she managed to make it to the end of the experience, there is one thing that Marnie would have done differently.

She explained: "Of course I made mistakes along the way, but I do believe that you learn from your mistakes and had I not had those moments of fall then maybe I wouldn't have had the oomf and the desire to rise again. So I think sometimes you need to be put in your place, and as my mum would say, 'Dropped down a peg or two.'

"I wouldn't have had that experience had I not been flawed at times and made mistakes. So, yes, but I wouldn't go back and change anything. Maybe I would be a little bit less headstrong because I think I definitely have a knack for wanting own way and that's not always the best way.

"Sometimes you have to learn to listen and compromise and the process has definitely taught me that."

Now £250,000 richer, what's next for Marnie?

"I think me and Lord sugar need to sit down and discuss our next steps and see where we go from here ever. It's all very new at the moment. I'm just trying to take it in and enjoy this exact moment!"

