Speaking to The Sun , the TV personality revealed that he plans on being on The Apprentice when it reaches its 25th birthday.

Lord Alan Sugar has been firing people on our screens for nearly 20 years thanks to The Apprentice, however the business mogul reckons that the competition wouldn't survive if he were to quit.

"I don't want to sound too big headed but a lot of people underestimate me. They hear me talking like a cockney, but I know everything, I really do," he said.

Lord Alan Sugar on The Apprentice. BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

"I’m not degrading people like [Drag­­ons’ Den star] Peter Jones, because they’ve done a lot also. But none of them have done as much as I have. Who would I put in my place? I can’t think of anybody. There’s loads of people that would queue up."

He added: "There’s no reason why I can’t go on to do 25 years. I’m very fit, so I don’t know whether it stops at 20. But if I ever did stop, I get a feeling the BBC wouldn’t stop it.

Read more:

"I think they would try to find someone new to do it and that's where it might kill itself off."

The 75-year-old, who broke out into the business world after starting consumer electronics company Amstrad, said earlier this year that he has "no plans" to quit The Apprentice.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"First of all, I publicly stated that I really wanted to make it to 20 years. So this one is 16 and I've got four more to do to achieve that goal," he said.

The 2023 season of The Apprentice airs its big final on Thursday night, with Rochelle Anthony and Marnie Swindells going head-to-head in one last challenge as they compete for Lord Sugar's investment.

The Apprentice 2023 finale airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 23rd March at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.