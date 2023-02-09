Episode 6 saw the remaining contestants head off to Dubai for this week's task , although it wasn't much of a holiday as Lord Sugar challenged them with creating and selling a corporate away-day for two big name clients.

Thursdays are always for The Apprentice with fans looking forward to their weekly dose of ferocious firings, boardroom backstabbing and hopeless haggling that leaves us cringing behind a cushion – and tonight's episode certainly delivered on that front.

While 12 candidates grabbed their passports and boarded the plane, only 10 would continue onto the next task after one contestant was fired and another made a shock exit.

This week, Lord Alan Sugar sent the candidates to Dubai, where they would create a hospitality away-day for their respective clients.

Over at Team Affinity, Rochelle Anthony stepped up to become project manager, beating Avi Sharma to the role, while Team Apex chose Victoria Goulbourne as their leader due to her extensive knowledge about Dubai.

Rochelle's team took a thrifty approach, deciding to go for the cheaper coffee-tasting experience for their away-day, while Victoria was convinced that Dubai clients were happy to spend money and pushed for the expensive DJ masterclass.

Rochelle went off to meet her team's client, managing to get £2,100 for her experience, while Victoria's team only brought in £1,600 – much less than they were hoping for.

While Team Affinity had money to work with, her subteam decided to buy an extra activity for their clients without consulting her, much to her annoyance.

Meanwhile, Victoria wasn't happy with Mark Moseley and Megan Hornby after they spent £500 more on the DJ experience than they were told to.

During the away-days, Rochelle's client was unimpressed with the team's performance, particularly when Simba Rwambiwa (on Joseph Phillips' suggestion) tried to limit the amount of water the guests could have when they were out in the desert.

Over with Team Apex, their clients found the food service to be too slow when Megan began to feel seasick whilst making the dinner, resulting in Mark stepping in to chaotically take over.

Returning to the boardroom, Lord Sugar announced that Reece Donnelly – who hadn't been able to take part in the task – had quit the process suddenly. He went on to announce that it was Victoria's team that won after bringing in a profit of £554 despite 20 per cent refunds.

Meanwhile, Rochelle's team were brought back into the boardroom after losing with a £446 profit and 60 per cent refunds. He said that he was "bitterly disappointed" with their performance, labelling it a "disgrace" before Rochelle brought Simba and Joseph back in with her.

While he said that Rochelle "overpromised and grossly under-delivered" as project manager and that Simba contributed to that, he ultimately fired Joseph, who was responsible for the kitchen – one of the main failures behind the task.

