Tonight saw the candidates flown to Türkiye and tasked with putting on a corporate away day experience for two clients, who were expecting nothing short of the very best.

One team were sent to Bodrum and the other to Cappadocia, and it was Chisola Chitambala's side who made the least amount of profit, as their corporate client requested a hefty refund at the end of their experience.

As ever, it was down to the project manager to bring in two other candidates, and Chisola opted for Frederick Afrifa and Jonny.

Ultimately, the chopping block came for the latter.

Jonny Heaver. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

The main critique from Jonny's candidates was that he didn't offer to take on the role of sub-team leader, a position he felt he wasn’t suited for due to his lack of experience in the cooking industry – ultimately leading to his firing.

"Jonny, I haven't seen much from you in the six weeks, in fact what I have seen is a tendency to make excuses," Lord Sugar said as he delivered his verdict. "'It's not your fault' or 'I don't want to do that because I'm not experienced in this'."

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Jonny remained adamant his choice in not stepping up to be sub team leader was justified, as he explained: "I do believe that I was in a really difficult situation where if I didn't put myself forward for sub team leader, I'd kind of be accused of not putting my hat in the ring.

"But if I did, I know I would be a bad sub team leader, because my skills just aren't kitchen based. So I do stand by my decision."

While Jonny did put himself forward for project manager as he felt he would have been "really good" at it, but continues to stand by his decision of not becoming sub team leader.

"It did backfire," Jonny continued. "But I do believe kind of whatever I chose, it might have backfired. So I'm really at peace with my decision, still to this day."

Now out of the competition and pushed evermore into the public eye, what's next for Jonny?

As the owner of Achiever Tutoring, Jonny is keen to continue growing his business and he and his colleagues are "so happy with the increased exposure it's got" following his time on The Apprentice.

"But also I really want to raise the flag for people with facial differences going on television and doing things which perhaps they might not have thought of doing originally," he told RadioTimes.com.

"I think it's so cool that I made it onto The Apprentice with a facial difference. I want to work with charities and really raise the flag for people with facial differences as well."

The Apprentice continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

