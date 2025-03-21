The news comes while season 19 is still airing, with the new deal excluding the confirmed season 20.

The business magnate told Rajan he is "absolutely" proud of the programme's legacy, and stressed that he didn't helm the show for the money.

Baroness Brady, Lord Sugar and Tim Campbell MBE. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin

"Listen, when I took the job on of The Apprentice, I was already a multi-millionaire," he explained.

The reality series was brought over from the US, where it was hosted by current president Donald Trump.

"He's nothing like me and I'm nothing like him," he told Rajan, before moving on to discuss his on-screen persona – or rather, how he doesn't have one.

"That is me, mate, I'm promising you," he insisted. "I have sat on the production line, I've made stuff, I've packed boxes, I've loaded lorries, I've delivered, I've collected money. Every single facet of business, I have done all of it.

"So when I got that Apprentice gig, sitting there listening to these budding entrepreneurs, I was able to interrogate them properly."

It looks he'll continue interrogating them properly for quite some time.

The Apprentice continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

