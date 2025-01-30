An athlete-turned-motivational speaker, Frederick is on a mission to change people's lives – but will he get the investment to do so?

Who is Frederick Afrifa?

Frederick Afrifa. BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Occupation: Motivational speaker and former athlete

Location: Milton Keynes

Frederick Afrifa is a motivational speaker and former Italian national track star, who has dedicated his career to helping others overcome their fear of public speaking.

After experiencing first-hand the boost in confidence that strong communication skills can offer, Frederick is on a mission to win The Apprentice 2025.

Having helped over 10,000 professionals and entrepreneurs through his work, Frederick isn't just after the money Lord Sugar has to offer, he wants to change people's lives for the better.

What is Frederick Afrifa's business plan?

Frederick wants to expand his communication skills company "with the purpose to help more professionals and entrepreneurs with their confidence when speaking".

Does Frederick Afrifa have social media?

Yes he does! Frederick has quite the large following on Instagram already, boasting just under 13,000 followers at the time of reporting.

You can follow Frederick on Instagram via the handle @f17_afrifa.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

