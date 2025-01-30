Who is Nadia Suliaman? The Apprentice 2025 candidate and salon owner
Could Nadia be Lord Sugar's next business partner?
It's time to look forward to 9pm again as The Apprentice is returning to TV screens with what is said to be the most demanding season yet!
Now in its 19th year, The Apprentice is switching things up with mixed teams from the very start rather than boys versus girls.
One of the candidates diving into whatever challenges the run has to offer is Nadia Suliaman, an ambitious candidate who can do whatever she puts her mind to - but who is she?
Read on to learn more about Nadia Suliaman as she appears on The Apprentice 2025.
Who is Nadia Suliaman?
Occupation: Knightsbridge salon chain
Location: London, originally Swansea
Nadia Suliaman is the owner of a salon chain in Knightsbridge, and hails from Swansea.
Nadia has an impressive list of celebrity regulars, and she credits her salon chain as her biggest business success to date.
After quitting her job in 2020, she invested all her money into starting a chain of hair salons, and within one year, she expanded to five different locations across London.
"Lord Sugar should invest in my business because of my ability to turn dreams into reality," Nadia said.
"If I had listened to the world, I would never have started my own business. The business to date has proven growth even with adverse conditions such as COVID during a time when most of the high street collapsed."
What is Nadia Suliaman's business plan?
Asked what her business plan for Lord Sugar is, Nadia said: "Introducing a new luxury product range with a twist, which incorporates an online application and members club for hairdressers, barbers and customers to interact with each other.
"The idea is to take the customer on the full journey and to be recognised as a one-stop destination for all hair, beauty barbering and retail product needs. The second element of the business plan is to expand into more locations across the UK and globally."
Does Nadia Suliaman have social media?
She does! Nadia Suliaman can be followed on Instagram @nadia_forbici, where she currently has over 5,000 followers.
Her salon, Forbici, can be followed on Instagram also @forbici_knightsbridge.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.