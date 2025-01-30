One of the candidates diving into whatever challenges the run has to offer is Nadia Suliaman, an ambitious candidate who can do whatever she puts her mind to - but who is she?

Who is Nadia Suliaman?

Nadia Suliaman. BBC/Fremantle Ltd

Occupation: Knightsbridge salon chain

Location: London, originally Swansea

Nadia Suliaman is the owner of a salon chain in Knightsbridge, and hails from Swansea.

Nadia has an impressive list of celebrity regulars, and she credits her salon chain as her biggest business success to date.

After quitting her job in 2020, she invested all her money into starting a chain of hair salons, and within one year, she expanded to five different locations across London.

"Lord Sugar should invest in my business because of my ability to turn dreams into reality," Nadia said.

"If I had listened to the world, I would never have started my own business. The business to date has proven growth even with adverse conditions such as COVID during a time when most of the high street collapsed."

What is Nadia Suliaman's business plan?

Asked what her business plan for Lord Sugar is, Nadia said: "Introducing a new luxury product range with a twist, which incorporates an online application and members club for hairdressers, barbers and customers to interact with each other.

"The idea is to take the customer on the full journey and to be recognised as a one-stop destination for all hair, beauty barbering and retail product needs. The second element of the business plan is to expand into more locations across the UK and globally."

Does Nadia Suliaman have social media?

She does! Nadia Suliaman can be followed on Instagram @nadia_forbici, where she currently has over 5,000 followers.

Her salon, Forbici, can be followed on Instagram also @forbici_knightsbridge.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

