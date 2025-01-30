"I have learned in my own business that success comes from inspiring those around you to share your goals and beliefs," said Jonny as he hopes to bring that approach with him into the tasks.

Could Jonny be Lord Sugar's newest business partner? While viewers wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about the candidate.

Who is Jonny Heaver?

Occupation: Tutoring company owner

Location: Liverpool, originally Kent

Jonny Heaver is the owner of a tutoring company, which he set up while studying at university, something he credits as his biggest success to date.

He said: "Running a team of 20-plus people while managing academic deadlines, reading, and, of course, a university social life, was challenging! Despite the challenges, it was the perfect time for me to set up a business."

Since setting up his company, Jonny has made it his goal "to add a little more heart back into the world of business", labelling himself as a friendly guy. But will this win over Lord Sugar?

What is Jonny Heaver's business plan?

Jonny Heaver's plan is to scale his business "by expanding into targeted locations across the country and appointing regional directors with local knowledge to oversee them".

He continued: "Many large tutoring companies are based in London and grow online, which results in an impersonal service with tutors who have no local knowledge. As a business whose only asset is people, Lord Sugar's investment would be used for targeted marketing and training."

Does Jonny Heaver have social media?

Yes! You can follow Jonny on Instagram @jonnyheaver, along with his tutoring company @achievertutoring.

