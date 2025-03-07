Their song, What The Hell Just Happened?, is out now and "chronicles the aftermath of a fun night out with friends, it perfectly showcases the band’s humour, relatability and their signature harmonies".

The upbeat song has been co-written with Billen Ted (Tom Hollings and Sam Brennan), Thomas Stengaard and Julie 'Kill J' Aagaard.

On the news of their Eurovision confirmation, Remember Monday say: "What The Hell Just Happened is exactly how we’re feeling right now! It’s all very surreal; our friendship goes so far back, and we definitely never imagined that we’d be doing anything like this.

"When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic is “I wanna be a pop star”, so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild. We’re going to be the first girlband to represent for the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour.

"We’re going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage… We honestly can’t wait to experience this with all of the other incredible artists from around the world, and hopefully make everyone back at home feel proud! This is really the music World Cup and we’ll do our best to bring it home!"

Leading the search for this year's Eurovision act was leading UK music industry figure, David May (founder of FIFTEEN 04) who also says: "I’ve had the pleasure of working across multiple areas of the music industry for nearly two decades. Every now and then, you meet an artist on the verge of turning into something truly outstanding and inspiring.

"That is Remember Monday: a true class act and a combination of vocal prowess, charisma, professionalism, and unwavering drive. It’s our job to help them reach their full potential, and it’s one I will take great pride in."

The Eurovision Song Contest will this year be hosted in Switzerland, after the country won the contest in May 2024 with non-binary artist Nemo, who sang their song The Code.

The country, which hosted the first ever edition of the contest in Lugano, has chosen the city of Basel for this year's competition.

The contest will this year kick off with two semi-finals on 13th and 15th May 2025, before concluding with the grand final on Saturday 17th May 2025.

Who are Eurovison 2025 UK act Remember Monday?

The trio, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hulland and Charlotte Steele, have been friends since they met at sixth form in 2013 and have regularly performed in front of live audiences.

Each member boasts their own impressive background in musical theatre, with Holly having performed in Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera, Charlotte having starred in Mary Poppins and Lauren in Matilda and the nationwide tour of SIX The Musical.

The trio became full-time Remember Monday band members in 2023 but also took part in The Voice UK in 2019, where they were coached by Jennifer Hudson and eventually were eliminated in the knockout rounds.

They have a TikTok following of nearly 525,000, and recently had their first song played on national radio, on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show hosted by Scott Mills.

They have also performed at events throughout the UK including Country to Country, The Long Road and Buckle and Boots. So far, the trio have released two EPs and twelve singles.

Remember Monday take over from last year's UK entrant Olly Alexander, who performed his song Dizzy and came 18th the final, scoring 46 jury points and zero from the public vote.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.