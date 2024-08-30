The Code received a warm response from critics and viewers alike, soaring to a whopping 591 points and charting in several European countries – including a peak at No. 18 in the UK.

We now know that organisers have named Basel, in the north-west of Switzerland, as the official location of Eurovision 2025, with the news coming via an exciting video shared to the ESC YouTube channel.

The clip acknowledged Switzerland as "the birthplace of the Eurovision Song Contest", having hosted the first ever edition in 1956 in Lugano, a city in the south located more than 250km away from Basel.

Among the numerous differences between Lugano and Basel is the most prominent language, with the former being Italian-speaking, and the latter being more closely connected to France and Germany.

The video's commentator said: "In 1956, here in Switzerland, a promise was made to create an international TV show that celebrates music, friendship and togetherness.

"We invite you to celebrate this promise with us next year in a city that lives music and creativity."

They added: "A city that breaks codes and where all people can feel safe and belong. A place where you can feel at home. Welcome to Switzerland. Welcome to Basel."

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will kick off with two semi-finals on 13th and 15th May 2025, before concluding in epic fashion with the grand final on Saturday 17th May 2025.

The UK will be hoping for a stronger performance, following a disappointing result for Olly Alexander, who scored 46 points from the Eurovision jury and the dreaded nil points from the general public – landing in 18th overall.

