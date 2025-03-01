Davina McCall to host new dating show for BBC following My Mum, Your Dad axe
The extreme new series comes from the makers of Married at First Sight.
An extreme dating reality series fronted by Davina McCall is headed to BBC One and iPlayer, following 12 singletons thrown into married life and swiftly abandoned on a tropical island, where they are "isolated and pitted against the forces of nature".
Stranded on Honeymoon Island begins with a speed-dating event in which the 12 participants are sorted into six couples, who marry (at second sight) and then start their life together in what can only be described as trial by fire.
The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, teases: "On these remote beaches, fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live out their honeymoon together and fend for themselves with few resources.
"Together they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough. Will an escape from modern life bring them closer together or push them apart? Will it lead to love or loathing?"
McCall fronts the ambitious reality series, after recently gaining praise in the dating genre from her ITV series My Mum, Your Dad, which was cancelled in spite of a sizeable following.
The television presenter said: "I am a serial matchmaker, so I jumped at the chance to host the BBC's new dating show. I can't wait to meet our couples and find out how they get on when they're Stranded on Honeymoon Island.
"For some it will be challenging and others, idyllic! Hopefully it's the start of some very beautiful relationships."
Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, commented on the commission: "Davina is the ideal addition to this bold and innovative dating reality show.
"On Stranded on Honeymoon Island, Davina will be the perfect guide for viewers as the couples embark on the love story of a lifetime where the newlyweds are put to the ultimate test.
She added: "We're delighted to be working with her alongside the brilliant team at CPL [Productions]. It's a match made in heaven!"
Stranded on Honeymoon Island is based on a format first produced in Belgium, which has already spawned international adaptations in Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, with an Australian version in the works too.
The series was originally created by Snowman Productions, who are behind the similarly extreme Married at First Sight, while production company CPL has previously worked on the UK version of that show.
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.