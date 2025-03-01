The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, teases: "On these remote beaches, fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live out their honeymoon together and fend for themselves with few resources.

"Together they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough. Will an escape from modern life bring them closer together or push them apart? Will it lead to love or loathing?"

McCall fronts the ambitious reality series, after recently gaining praise in the dating genre from her ITV series My Mum, Your Dad, which was cancelled in spite of a sizeable following.

The television presenter said: "I am a serial matchmaker, so I jumped at the chance to host the BBC's new dating show. I can't wait to meet our couples and find out how they get on when they're Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

"For some it will be challenging and others, idyllic! Hopefully it's the start of some very beautiful relationships."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, commented on the commission: "Davina is the ideal addition to this bold and innovative dating reality show.

"On Stranded on Honeymoon Island, Davina will be the perfect guide for viewers as the couples embark on the love story of a lifetime where the newlyweds are put to the ultimate test.

She added: "We're delighted to be working with her alongside the brilliant team at CPL [Productions]. It's a match made in heaven!"

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is based on a format first produced in Belgium, which has already spawned international adaptations in Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, with an Australian version in the works too.

The series was originally created by Snowman Productions, who are behind the similarly extreme Married at First Sight, while production company CPL has previously worked on the UK version of that show.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

