My Mum, Your Dad won't return this year as ITV shelves Davina McCall series
The cancellation is due to "other priorities" in the ITV schedule.
It has been confirmed that there are no plans for ITV's reality dating series My Mum, Your Dad to return for more seasons anytime soon.
The series, which was hosted by Davina McCall, saw a group of single parents nominated by their adult children to have a second chance at love.
Living together in a country retreat, the parents had one objective – to find true love once more, but unbeknownst to them, their children watched on from a nearby location with all of the other hopeful youngsters.
However, after two seasons on our screens, it looks like the show has officially been shelved.
When approached by RadioTimes.com for comment, a spokesperson for ITV said: "My Mum, Your Dad achieved a fantastic audience response across its two series, and the show's boxsets continue to deliver a strong performance on ITVX.
"There are currently no plans for a new series in 2025 owing to other priorities in our schedule, but we may revisit the show at some point beyond that."
So, although the show has been put on pause for now, there very well could be potential in the future – but that all depends on the broadcaster.
The show was reportedly set to begin filming season 3 this spring, according to The Sun, with one of the main reasons cited for the show's cancellation being the lack of potential male suitors that could take part.
My Mum, Your Dad seasons 1-2 are available to stream on ITVX.
