Speaking to The Sun, Buchanan explained that Healey had fainted due to the pain from the fall after landing on her tailbone, describing it as "a bit of a scary one".

He added: "She was out for a minute. I was like, ‘Look at me,’ and then there was no looking at me."

For her part, Healey said: "I remember Andy waking me up and going, ‘Chelsee, Chelsee,’ and he picked me up and dragged me off the ice. I was all dizzy, and then I just went."

Dancing on Ice has had something of a curse over the years when it comes to injuries, and this year Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey became the latest contestant to have to withdraw from the series after she sustained a fractured ankle during rehearsals.

But Healey will be taking to the ice despite her brief scare, and joins a celebrity line-up that also incudes the likes of The Traitors star Mollie Pearce, Olympic legend Sir Steve Redgrave, EastEnders star Charlie Brooks and former footballer Anton Ferdinand.

Whoever ends up winning will be following in the footsteps of Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and skating pro Amani Fancy, who took home the trophy last year after beating Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and radio DJ Adele Roberts in the finale.

As for the judging panel, Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will all return to their seats to give their comments and scores for all the routines throughout the season, while Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are back as hosts.

Dancing on Ice begins on Sunday 12th January 2025 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.