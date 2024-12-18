Dancing on Ice 2025: Start window, judges and latest news
It's almost time to get your skates on as the ITV competition returns this January.
Dancing on Ice fans, rejoice! The series is coming back to ITV, and will kick off 2025 in style.
With the line-up now fully confirmed, from Olympic icon Steve Redgrave through to The Traitors' Mollie Pearce, practice is now under way to get them ready for the rink.
But, within weeks, the injuries have already started as the celebs throw themselves into rehearsals for their debut.
Here's everything you need to know about the new season, including its release window, which celebrities will be performing, who their professional partners are and all the latest news straight from the studio.
When does Dancing on Ice 2025 start?
It's been confirmed that Dancing on Ice will return in January 2025. However, the specific date is yet to be confirmed by ITV.
Since the show's start, Dancing on Ice has aired on Sunday nights, typically at 8pm. It is largely expected it will be the same this year.
Who is presenting Dancing on Ice 2025?
Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will be back to present Dancing on Ice 2025 for the second year.
Mulhern took over the show following Phillip Schofield's exit from ITV, ending his long-time partnership with Willoughby, with whom he presented This Morning as well as Dancing on Ice.
The judging panel for Dancing on Ice 2025 will see Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean return to their seats.
Which celebrities are taking part on Dancing on Ice cast 2025?
The full official line-up of Dancing on Ice 2025 is:
- Coronation Street star Sam Aston
- EastEnders star Charlie Brooks
- The Only Way Is Essex's Dan Edgar
- Footballer Anton Ferdinand
- Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey
- Stand-up comedian Josh Jones
- TV personality and reality star Ferne McCann
- The Traitors star Mollie Pearce
- Olympic rower Steve Redgrave
- Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan
- Love Island's Chris Taylor
Olympic athlete Dame Sarah Storey was originally set to take part, but was forced to pull out after sustaining an injury.
Confirming the news on Instagram, Storey wrote: "Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025."
Dancing on Ice professional skaters
- Molly Lanaghan
- Eric Redford
- Vanessa James
- Annette Dytrt
- Andy Buchanan
- Tippy Packard
- Brendyn Hatfield
- Colin Grafton
- Vicky Ogden
- Mark Hanretty
- Vanessa Bauer
Dancing on Ice Couples 2025
Here are the celebrity and professional pairings for Dancing on Ice 2025:
- Sam Aston and Molly Lanaghan
- Charlie Brooks and Eric Redford
- Dan Edgar and Vanessa James
- Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt
- Chelsea Healey and Andy Buchanan
- Josh Jones and Tippy Packard
- Ferne McCann and Brendyn Hatfield
- Mollie Pearce and Colin Grafton
- Steve Redgrave and Vicky Ogden
- Michaela Strachan and Mark Hanretty
- Chris Taylor and Vanessa Bauer
Who won Dancing on Ice 2024?
On the last year's Dancing on Ice, Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and skating pro Amani Fancy were declared the winners and took home the trophy.
They beat out Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and radio DJ Adele Roberts in the finale.
Dancing on Ice starts January 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.
