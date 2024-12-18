But, within weeks, the injuries have already started as the celebs throw themselves into rehearsals for their debut.

Here's everything you need to know about the new season, including its release window, which celebrities will be performing, who their professional partners are and all the latest news straight from the studio.

When does Dancing on Ice 2025 start?

Oti Mabuse, Torvill & Dean, and Ashley Banjo for Dancing on Ice. ITV

It's been confirmed that Dancing on Ice will return in January 2025. However, the specific date is yet to be confirmed by ITV.

Since the show's start, Dancing on Ice has aired on Sunday nights, typically at 8pm. It is largely expected it will be the same this year.

Who is presenting Dancing on Ice 2025?

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby for Dancing on Ice.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will be back to present Dancing on Ice 2025 for the second year.

Mulhern took over the show following Phillip Schofield's exit from ITV, ending his long-time partnership with Willoughby, with whom he presented This Morning as well as Dancing on Ice.

The judging panel for Dancing on Ice 2025 will see Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean return to their seats.

Which celebrities are taking part on Dancing on Ice cast 2025?

The full official line-up of Dancing on Ice 2025 is:

Coronation Street star Sam Aston

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks

The Only Way Is Essex's Dan Edgar

Footballer Anton Ferdinand

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey

Stand-up comedian Josh Jones

TV personality and reality star Ferne McCann

The Traitors star Mollie Pearce

Olympic rower Steve Redgrave

Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan

Love Island's Chris Taylor

Olympic athlete Dame Sarah Storey was originally set to take part, but was forced to pull out after sustaining an injury.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Storey wrote: "Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025."

Dancing on Ice professional skaters

Molly Lanaghan

Eric Redford

Vanessa James

Annette Dytrt

Andy Buchanan

Tippy Packard

Brendyn Hatfield

Colin Grafton

Vicky Ogden

Mark Hanretty

Vanessa Bauer

Dancing on Ice Couples 2025

Here are the celebrity and professional pairings for Dancing on Ice 2025:

Sam Aston and Molly Lanaghan

Charlie Brooks and Eric Redford

Dan Edgar and Vanessa James

Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt

Chelsea Healey and Andy Buchanan

Josh Jones and Tippy Packard

Ferne McCann and Brendyn Hatfield

Mollie Pearce and Colin Grafton

Steve Redgrave and Vicky Ogden

Michaela Strachan and Mark Hanretty

Chris Taylor and Vanessa Bauer

Who won Dancing on Ice 2024?

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy for Dancing on Ice 2024.

On the last year's Dancing on Ice, Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and skating pro Amani Fancy were declared the winners and took home the trophy.

They beat out Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and radio DJ Adele Roberts in the finale.

Dancing on Ice starts January 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.

