"An awkward stumble and fall with my left foot stuck on the ice sadly led to me fracturing my left ankle."

She went on: "I’m so fortunate that both Sylvain and Coach @stephenpickavance were by my side and knew exactly what to do and that the medical backup for the show is truly world class.

"The Head of Medical @sharonmorrisonuk wasted no time in getting me to the very best surgeon so I’m already fixed and home with rehab underway!

"Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025."

Storey continued: "In the meantime I’ll be fully focused on all the strength and mobility work I need to do to get back to full power and of course back to my bike ahead of next season!

"My career has seen so many ups and downs with injury and illness, plus returning after two babies, which means I’m well equipped for another comeback.

"Thankfully the surgeon said I have strong bones so otherwise it could have been a lot worse."

Although she didn't make it to the ITV show itself, Storey reflected on her rehearsal process and wrote: "I’m so grateful to have had the chance to start learning to skate with the most awesome people (see pics 4-7). I couldn’t have asked for a better professional partner and coaching team around me.

"So for now my plans might be interrupted….. but you better believe there’s more news to come!"

Storey was the final contestant to be announced as part of the Dancing on Ice 2025 line-up, joining the likes of Ferne McCann, Mollie Pearce, Chelsee Healey, Chris Taylor and more.

As for whether there will be another last-minute cast addition or if Storey may make an appearance at some point in the new season, we'll just have to wait and see.

Dancing on Ice will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

