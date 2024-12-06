"I was on my Instagram trying to have a nice little scroll at some funny stuff. I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding in all the most positive way. But because it’s been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily."

She went on: “And I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill. This is all feeling just a little bit much at the moment.

"I’m just going to archive all my stuff to do with the jungle. Then when the time is right and I’ve had a little time to process I’m going to make my own reels of all my best bits I really like.”

Rumours started to swirl after her exit from the ITV show, with fans starting to notice the fact that social media posts from her time on I'm a Celeb had been deleted.

Tulisa was the third contestant to be evicted from the jungle, but unlike her other previously evicted campmates, she hasn't appeared on any of the other companion or spin-off shows and isn't set to appear in Sunday night's finale.

Before venturing into the jungle, Tulisa had been candid about the increased limelight and what may come after being in the show.

She explained her thoughts about being back on primetime TV once again after many years out of the spotlight, saying: "I haven’t been thrust this much into the spotlight in a while and I have avoided it out of irrational fear.

"I will probably be the most emotional when I first go in. It will take me a while to settle in, but I know I will get past that."

Ahead of her arrival into the show, TV presenter Rylan Clark issued a reminder to those online about Tulisa's previous health issues after the star had been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, which involves a sudden temporary weakness of the facial muscles that can lead to lack of movement and regularly affects one side of the face.

On the launch of the new season, Rylan took to X to tweet about his friend Tulisa, writing: "Also before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years so let’s not make s**t jokes about her on twitter yeah x."

