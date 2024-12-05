The new trailer for the series gives us our first proper look at Martin Clunes in his leading role as Nathan Williams, a farmer who has to protect his son from this dangerous new world – and the lengths he'll go to in order to do so.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

Clunes is best known for starring in more light-hearted watches like Doc Martin, Men Behaving Badly and his own travelogues, so fans of his will undoubtedly be excited to see him in what appears to be a grittier role.

He is joined in the series by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, who is known for his roles in Taboo and No Return, and for voicing the lead character in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, directed by and co-starring his father, Andy Serkis.

The synopsis for Out There reads: "The drama will depict the stealthy and surreptitious invasion of the land our farmer cherishes with devastating consequences as his livelihood, homestead and family life are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers who are essentially urban gangs using the British countryside as a field of operations and moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas."

As of now, a release date for the new drama has yet to be confirmed, but we do know that it will be landing on our screens very soon, as it was confirmed to be part of ITV's winter TV line-up.

The new drama is set in the Welsh countryside, and has been penned by Ed Whitmore (Steeltown Murders, Grace) and directed by Marc Evans (Steeltown Murders, Manhunt), and is produced by Buffalo Pictures (Manhunt, Doc Martin).

On the announcement of the series back in 2023, writer and executive producer Ed Whitmore said: "County lines is a particularly vicious and ruthless wave of drug dealing that uses fear and violence to coerce often vulnerable young people into working as runners and dealers.

"It has become a serious and rapidly increasing problem across the whole of the UK, so it felt like an important and timely story to tell.

"I’ve always been fascinated by the notion of things being hidden in plain sight and the way in which different social worlds can co-exist cheek-by-jowl until, one day, they collide.

"The fundamental premise of Out There - a widowed farmer who discovers that his son has fallen foul of county lines - immediately spoke to me as a story I wanted to tell."

Out There will be coming to ITV1 and ITVX soon.

