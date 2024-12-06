The series charts the lead-up to the two men meeting at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, with the synopsis describing them as "two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown".

The images not only show the duo together, but also apart and on the battlefield, giving us a sense of some of the epic battles we can expect.

James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex in King & Conqueror. BBC

Also starring in the eight-part series is Emily Beecham as Edith Swan-neck, seen in one of the images below, as well as Clémence Poésy as Matilda, Eddie Marsan as King Edward, Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma, Jean-Marc Barr as King Henry and Luther Ford as Tostig.

Other cast members include Geoff Bell, Elliott Cowan, Bo Bragason, Bjarne Henriksen, Oliver Masucci, Clare Holman, Elander Moore, Indy Lewis, Jason Forbes, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ines Asserson, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson and Léo Legrand.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William, Duke of Normandy in King & Conqueror. BBC

Norton will soon be seen starring in ITV drama Playing Nice, while he has also recently appeared in Netflix drama film Joy.

While speaking with RadioTimes.com about his role in Joy, Norton also reflected on playing Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley, saying he owes "so much to that job".

Emily Beecham as Edith Swan-neck in King & Conqueror. BBC

He continued: "I've said it many times, but... not only was it just an incredible, enjoyable experience for an actor to play a great role, beautifully written, so, so nuanced and rich, but more pragmatically, it did so much for my career.

James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex in King & Conqueror. BBC

"It was the first time I played a big role in a series which got a lot of attention and set me off, allowed producers and directors to sort of trust me with other roles where I was able to go on that transformative journey.

"I don't think I would have maybe had the same opportunities without Tommy and Sally [Wainwright]'s trust, so I owe it loads. I always feel a deep affection towards that experience."

King & Conqueror will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next year.

