The minute-long trailer sees Norton (Pete) and Algar (Maddie) lead a seemingly happy life with their child before a voice can be heard telling the couple: "There's no easy way of saying this, but we have reason to believe Theo is not your biological son... We think you left the hospital with another couple's son and they left with yours."

As they come to terms with the information, the trailer introduces James McArdle and Jessica Brown Findlay's characters, Miles and Lucy, as the other couple involved in the mix-up, but it appears there is more to it than meets the eye.

James McArdle and Jessica Brown Findlay as Miles and Lucy. ITV

As each couple makes the decision to keep their children despite them not being biologically theirs, drama is brewing.

Lucy says, "I think it's wonderful how we all seem to get on. We see David and Theo as now part of our family," before it switches to Miles watching the boys from a surveillance room.

In what appears to be a courtroom setting, Maddie can be heard saying: "How can they be allowed to do that? They are twisting everything."

As it becomes clear lies have been spread, the trailer ends with Pete shouting out for Theo.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Further synopsis for the four-part series reads: "Living a waking nightmare, Pete and Maddie are jettisoned into the world of the other couple, Miles and Lucy.

"At first, it seems all four are agreed on a solution, but it soon becomes clear that hidden motives are at play.

"How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child - or even each other?

"As Pete and Maddie are stretched to their breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."

Playing Nice is coming to ITV1 and ITVX soon.

