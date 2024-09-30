So far, Ferne McCann is the first celebrity to be confirmed in the line-up with the TV personality and former The Only Way is Essex star admitting that she's "excited for the glitz and glamour of the show".

The news comes as a surprise to fans of McCann, especially after she made the shock decision to quit her own ITVBe series, Ferne McCann: My Family & Me, which had run for 13 seasons. Well now, she's set to take to the ice for a new venture.

As well as McCann, The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce has also been confirmed as joining the line-up, with the 22-year-old model stating that she's "ready for the challenge".

Keen to know more about the confirmed Dancing on Ice 2025 line-up and the rumoured contestants? Read on to find out.

Dancing on Ice 2025 line-up: Contestants for season 17

The confirmed cast list for Dancing on Ice 2025 is as follows:

Ferne McCann

Mollie Pearce

Sir Steve Redgrave

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann. ITV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality and presenter

Instagram: @fernemccann

X: @fernemccann

McCann is perhaps best known for being a long-running cast member of The Only Way Is Essex, having joined the series in season 9 and leaving in its 18th season.

Since then, McCann has become a mainstay on TV having presented her own segment on This Morning and also starred in the 15th season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

She also was at the helm of her own ITVBe reality series which was initially titled Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and then rebranded to Ferne McCann: My Family & Me. However, earlier this year, McCann made the decision to quit her series.

Talking exclusively to Good Morning Britain, McCann said of joining Dancing on Ice: "I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show."

Mollie Pearce

Mollie Pearce. ITV

Age: 22

Job: TV personality and model

Instagram: @mollie_pearcee

Pearce is of course known for being one of the Faithfuls on the second series of The Traitors, coming in the runner-up spot against Traitor and friend Harry Clark.

Prior to being on TV, Pearce worked as a disability model for various brands and said that after the series, one of her main goals was to raise awareness around living with a stoma. She starred in a The Traitors parody for Comic Relief earlier this year alongside stars like Jonathan Bailey, Catherine Tate, David Walliams, Suranne Jones and more.

On the announcement of her joining the Dancing on Ice line-up, Pearce told Lorraine: "It will be fun, I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge."

Sir Steve Redgrave

Sir Steve Redgrave for Dancing on Ice. ITV

Age: 62

Job: Former Olympic rower

Redgrave is the most titled rower in history and was the first British athlete to have won five Olympic gold medals at five consecutive Olympic games from 1984 to 2000. He is the most successful male rower in Olympic history, with his gold medal winning feat only having been surpassed by Sir Chris Hoy and then Jason Kenny.

Throughout his career, Redgrave has also won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year – Lifetime Achievement Award, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and nine World Rowing Championships gold medals.

Talking exclusively to This Morning on the announcement of joining Dancing on Ice, Redgrave said: "It's like going back to being an athlete again, I've been competing most of my life."

Who is rumoured to be joining Dancing on Ice 2025?

Charlie Brooks

Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher. BBC/Kieron McCarron

While nothing has been confirmed, The Sun has reported that there are rumours that EastEnders star Charlie Brooks could be taking to the ice.

Brooks is of course best known for playing major EastEnders villain Janine Butcher, but is no stranger to reality TV, having won I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2012.

Dancing on Ice will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

