On Sunday 18th February, Johnny Weir , three-time US national skating champion and two-time Olympian, filled in for him.

Dancing on Ice fans will have noticed that Ashely Banjo has been missing from the panel on the ITV skating show.

Weir joined Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Oti Mabuse, and his appearance was very much welcomed by fans, with many rushing to X (formerly Twitter) to praise him afterwards.

“How bloody fabulous is Johnny Weir! #DancingOnIce” one wrote.

“Get Johnny Weir American figure skater on #DancingOnIce permanently!!!” another said.

“I’m not really a fan of change but I love Johnny Weir can we keep him. He’s like a breath of fresh air and his critique is always fair! #DancingOnIce” a third wrote.

Weir will fill in for Banjo for another week, with the Diversity star set to return for the semi-final.

So why isn’t Ashley Banjo on Dancing on Ice? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why isn’t Ashley Banjo on Dancing on Ice?

ITV

Ashley Banjo is taking a break from Dancing on Ice due his tour commitments with his dance group, Diversity.

The 2009 winners of Britain’s Got Talent are set to perform in front of audiences across the country on what is their biggest tour yet.

The group, including Ashley Banjo and his brother Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely, Sam Craske, Mitchell Craske, Warren Russell, Nathan Ramsay, Starr Kiely, Georgia Lewis and more have performed in several UK cities, including Gateshead, Stockton and Plymouth.

However, their visit to Sheffield this week didn’t go down well, with Ashley revealing they had to cancel their evening show after he suffered an injury during a performance in the afternoon.

“We’re all absolutely gutted about tonight’s show in Sheffield… I’m currently struggling to walk let alone dance with the injury. Hence why we have had to postpone so close to the show. But we’re doing our best to work it out and get the shows back on track as soon as we can,” Ashley wrote, alongside a video posted to the official Diversity Instagram page.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When will Ashley Banjo be back on Dancing on Ice?

Ashley Banjo is expected to return to the Dancing on Ice panel for the semi-final, which will take place on Sunday 3rd March.

The semi-final will see the remaining contestants performing for a place in the final, which will air the following week on Sunday 10th March.

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "6d6a248f284e1779f4b51f0629390a8b21295a11"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.