Steeping in for the dancer is Johnny Weir, who Holly Willoughby noted has jetted in "all the way from America".

With Weir set to remain on the panel for quite some time, read on for some more information about the new Dancing on Ice 2024 judge.

Who is Johnny Weir?

Johnny Weir. Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Age: 39

Job: Figure skater

Instagram: @johnnygweir

Johnny Weir is an American figure skater, with a number of accolades to his name.

Just some include being a two-time Olympian, a three-time US National champion and two-time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist.

Weir retired from competitive skating in 2013, and has since moved into the world of TV commentary and has appeared on a variety of TV programmes, including Skating with the Stars and Dancing with the Stars.

Weir is "so excited" to join the Dancing on Ice panel, largely because of his love for figure skating.

He told ITV: "Dancing on Ice has done such a brilliant job over the years of promoting my sport and showing people what the inside of our world looks like, and how much personal freedom you can find on the ice.

"It's given so many famous people over the years the opportunity to express something in themselves that maybe they can't in their day jobs.

"It's an amazing opportunity for me to bring my love from America over to an audience that has been supportive of our sport over the years, and I think any attention that figure skating can get around the world is wonderful - it helps to expand our world."

As for what he's seen of the series so far, Weir said that Amber Davies is "killing it on the ice".

"It's a long time since a woman has won," he said. "She has a lot of great qualities that could take her to the top of the competition."

Dancing on Ice airs Sunday evenings on ITV1 and ITVX.

