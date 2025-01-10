Flack was best known to viewers as the host of ITV hit Love Island, while she had previously worked on I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and The X Factor, as well as winning the 2014 edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

She took her own life in February 2020, at age 40, two months after stepping down from Love Island and around two weeks before she was due to face trial on assault charges, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The alleged victim, her boyfriend Lewis Burton, did not support the prosecution.

The media coverage of Flack's departure from Love Island and related legal issues was widely criticised in the wake of her death.

Five years later, her mother, Christine, is still trying to understand what happened, with feature-length documentary Caroline to follow her journey to uncover the truth through first-hand testimony from the late presenter's family and friends.

The film reunited Christine with production company Curious Films, who produced Channel 4's Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, which premiered back in March 2021, commemorating a year since her passing.

Christine Flack said: "I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it's something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging.

"I'm pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie's story – not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her."

Dov Freedman, executive producer for Curious Films, added: "It's not often that you feel the need to return to a subject, but nearly five years after Caroline's tragic death, we know there are still many unanswered questions for Christine and her family that need to be addressed.

"We're proud to be collaborating with the Flack family once again, working together to seek some form of resolution to the tragic events surrounding Caroline's death."

Caroline will be released on Disney Plus in 2025.

